Despite coming off a bad streak in the current competition, Club América was able to defeat Club Deportivo Guadalajara and win the edition of the National Classic of Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, by the minimum difference with the solitary goal of Ramon Juarez.
In this way, the red-and-white team continues to prolong its negative streak without defeating the Eagles as visitors in Liga MX, something they have not achieved since November 28, 2020, that is, it will be more than four years without achieving it.
Although not everything has been bad for the Chiverío, because despite the bad streak in Liga MX games as visitors, they have managed to achieve important victories over the capitalinos in the final stages. It is worth remembering the 1-3 victory in the second leg semifinals of the Clausura 2023, where the tapatío eliminated their bitter rival and advanced to the grand final.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Considering only Liga MX matches in the regular phase and Liguilla, 192 matches have been played, with 69 wins for América, 63 for Chivas and 60 draws. However, considering all official matches, there have been 217 matches in total, where the Águilas have the advantage with 81 wins compared to 67 for Guadalajara and 69 draws.
Including friendly matches, the figure increases to 257 matches, with 97 victories for the team from Mexico City, 79 for those from the ‘Pearl of the West’ and 81 draws.
#time #Chivas #beat #América #home
Leave a Reply