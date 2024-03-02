Day 10 of Closing 2024 of the Liga MX continues this Saturday, March 2 with the duel between Blue Cross and Chivas which will have as a special guest the presence of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández who returns to the Azteca Stadium field after a long time.

Hernández Balcázar made his debut in Liga MX last day in the duel between Chivas and Pumas, playing only a few minutes. For this match in CDMX, he was called up and it is thought that he could play as long as the conditions of the match are presented because what they want to avoid is an injury or a relapse.

Within the framework of the visit of Chivas and Chicharito It has also unleashed doubt about when was the last time that the Mexican stepped on the Azteca field in a Liga MX match, since since 2010 he had not played in Mexico due to his entire career in Europe.

Chicharito returns to the Azteca Stadium field | Photo: Jam Media

According to Liga MX records, Chicharito stopped playing in Mexico in the 2010 Clausura, but in that tournament he did not visit Coloso de Santa Úrsula, but he did visit a tournament before. It was October 25, 2009 in the Apertura tournament on the 13th.when Javier Hernández visited Azteca with Chivas to face the America club.

In that match, the 14th of the Rebaño was a starter and played the 90 minutes, although he could not score a goal and they left with the defeat. Since then, Chicharito does not appear as a player for a club playing in Mexico, although there are records of his participation as a national team.

When it comes to games with Mexican team His last visit was in the qualifiers for Russia 2018, a September 1, 2017 Mexico faced Panama.