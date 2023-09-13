On the second date of the South American Qualifiers, Brazil beat Peru 1-0, with a goal from Marquinhos in the final minutes of the match. In this way, Scratch remains with a perfect score, after the 5-1 win in the debut against Bolivia.
The incredible thing is that Verdemarhela is already undefeated in 38 games in this competition, of which they won 28 and tied 8. In that period, they scored 87 goals and conceded 15.
When was the last time Brazil lost a game in the South American Qualifiers?
Brazil has not lost a game in the South American Qualifiers for 8 years. The last time it was 2 to 0 against Chile, in 2015.
The Chilean team was still with the ‘golden generation’ and they beat them 2-0 with goals from Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sánchez.
The next matches of the Brazil team will be against Venezuela, on October 13, and then they will visit Uruguay on the 18th of the same month.
After the disappointment in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when they unexpectedly lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals, Brazil faces a new Qualifying process with all the enthusiasm. Currently, Fernando Diniz is the coach, waiting for what may happen with Carlo Ancelotti, who would supposedly become the team’s leader.
