Six dates after the conclusion of the Premier League championship, the Arsenalwith 75 points, is very close to winning the title again after a long time, however, the Manchester Citywith 70 units, continues to stalk them ready to take advantage of any error.
This Friday, the Gunners again missed an important opportunity to get away from the citizenssince they tied 3-3 with the southampton in it emirates stadium. The local team was about to run out of points, but at minute 88 and 90, the Norwegian martin odegaard and Bukayo Saka they avoided the catastrophe. For the following date he will just face the Manchester City in it etihad stadium, vital duel for the aspirations of those from London and Manchester. His last duels will be against Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Now, to remember the last championship of the Arsenal we have to move to the 2003-2004 season. That was a great tournament for the London team because they finished undefeated after 38 games, being the second club in history to do so, but the first in that number of games.
Thanks to this, the team led by the French arsene wenger received the nickname of ‘The invincibles’adding a total of 90 units, after 26 wins and twelve draws, taking eleven points from his closest pursuer, Chelsea. In fact, to commemorate his campaign, the club was awarded a special gold version of the Premier League.
This was the thirteenth league for the Gunnerscounting in their ranks the top scorer of the championship, the French Thierry Henry, who converted 30 goals in the 37 matches. The team’s second top scorer in the competition was also French Robert Pires with 14 annotations. The rest of the squad was made up of the French captain Patrick Scallop and their compatriots Sylvain Wiltord and Pascal CyganSwedish Fredrik Ljungbergthe dutch Dennis Bergkampthe late Spanish Jose Antonio ReyesBrazilians Ed Gaspar and Gilberto Silvathe ivory Kolo Toure, sun campbellthe Cameroonian Lauren Bisan-Etame, Ashley Cole, Ray Parlorthe German Jens Lehman and the nigerian Nwankwo Kanu.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#time #Arsenal #won #Premier #League
Leave a Reply