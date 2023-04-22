Arsenal added their third consecutive draw in the Premier League. On this occasion, they shared points with Southampton (last place). 6 points wasted in the last 12 days. And the City? 18 of the last 18 possible points. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/cSYYzCFvfP — World Cup (@Mundialistas) April 21, 2023

Now, to remember the last championship of the Arsenal we have to move to the 2003-2004 season. That was a great tournament for the London team because they finished undefeated after 38 games, being the second club in history to do so, but the first in that number of games.

THE ONLY UNDEFEATED CHAMPION, EVEN IF IT HURTS 🔴⚪ Arsenal in the Premier League 2003-2004: 👟38 Games

✔️26 Wins

➖12 Ties pic.twitter.com/apTjav3bnq — Halftime (@halftime) February 29, 2020

This was the thirteenth league for the Gunnerscounting in their ranks the top scorer of the championship, the French Thierry Henry, who converted 30 goals in the 37 matches. The team’s second top scorer in the competition was also French Robert Pires with 14 annotations. The rest of the squad was made up of the French captain Patrick Scallop and their compatriots Sylvain Wiltord and Pascal CyganSwedish Fredrik Ljungbergthe dutch Dennis Bergkampthe late Spanish Jose Antonio ReyesBrazilians Ed Gaspar and Gilberto Silvathe ivory Kolo Toure, sun campbellthe Cameroonian Lauren Bisan-Etame, Ashley Cole, Ray Parlorthe German Jens Lehman and the nigerian Nwankwo Kanu.