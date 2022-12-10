For the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Argentine team and the Croatian team will face each other again in a World Cup, looking for the great consecration: the “Albiceleste” wants to lift their third crown, while the Europeans have never done so. achieved, and come from losing the final against France.
That football always gives revenge is a phrase as old as the sport itself, but the years go by and it never ceases to lose validity: it is that the team led by Lionel Messi on the field of play will seek to get rid of the bitter pill he suffered in 2018 precisely against the Croats, in the group stage of the tournament, with a resounding 3 to 0 and that made it difficult to qualify for the next round.
It was exactly on June 21, 2018 the last time they saw each other: Argentina crashed with a 3-0 defeat in Nizhny Novgorod, for the second day of group D.
The cast of Jorge Sampaoli arrived at that clash in Russia-2018 beaten 1-1 in the debut against Iceland, in a match in which Messi had missed a penalty; An error by Willy Caballero allowed Croatia to take the lead with a goal by Ante Rebic, in the 53rd minute, and in the final stretch the Balkan team sentenced, with the conquests of the crack Modric (80) and Ivan Rakitic (90+1). .
Argentina, with one point in two games, was extremely complicated, although they were later able to beat Nigeria 2-1 and qualified for the round of 16, as second in their group, which led to a cross against France by Kylian Mbappé (4-3). , who would later become champion.
