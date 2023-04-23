We are one date away from knowing how the repechage of the Closing Tournament 2023, of Liga MX, will be, and for now the super leader Rayados is already on the other side because no one will be able to take first place from him, being followed by América and Chivas, whatever happens Whatever happens, they already have their presence sealed in the final phase of the contest.
On the other hand, Cruz Azul will have to play the playoffs, since they let go of a great opportunity this Saturday when they were overcome by Guadalajara in the akron stadium; finally, the presence of Pumas in the repechage hangs by a thread because there are still teams that can separate them from said instance, such as Puebla, Xolos and juarez.
Now, it’s time to remember the last time the so-called big four of Mexican soccer were together in the league. It hasn’t been long since that happened, because in the Guardians 2020 the four were present at the Fiesta Grande, a championship that concluded with a new League title for León.
The only one who had to go through the play-offs first to be in the league It was Guadalajara, who despite being seventh in the table had to face off against the Rays of the Necaxawhich were tenth. Ricardo “Canelo” Angulo He was the author of the goal that gave the ticket to the Guadalajara.
On the other hand, in said championship, Universidad Nacional was second in the table, Las Águilas was third and La Máquina was fourth. In the quarterfinals, the Sacred Flock threw out the Azulcremas 1-3 on aggregate after a three-pointer Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderon. In the same instance, those from Pedregal eliminated the Pachuca 1-0 aggregate thanks to the Argentinian’s goal Favio Alvarez and those from La Noria thanked the tigers 3-2 overall with goals from the Paraguayan Juan Escobarthe Uruguayan Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and louis romo.
Already in the semifinals Chivas they fell 2-1 on aggregate against La Fiera, who was super leader, while on the other side the shameful comeback they suffered is remembered Blue Cross in view of cougarswho equalized 4-4 overall with a double from the Argentine Juan Dinenno to advance to the grand final by position in the table. In the end, those led by the Argentine Andres Lillini they were left wanting to add a new star to their shield because the Esmeraldas won 3-1 overall.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#time #América #Chivas #Cruz #Azul #Pumas #qualified #Liguilla
Leave a Reply