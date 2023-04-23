Cruz Azul put up an interesting game, they went ahead and Antuna yelled at them for the goal. But the Chivas were much more of a team than the Machine. El Rebaño needs a point to tie up the Liguilla and Cruz Azul enters a risk zone facing the end of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/x8ldb65qyS — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) April 23, 2023

Now, it’s time to remember the last time the so-called big four of Mexican soccer were together in the league. It hasn’t been long since that happened, because in the Guardians 2020 the four were present at the Fiesta Grande, a championship that concluded with a new League title for León.

América and Pumas tie at Azteca in an exciting second half. The Eagles reached 31 points and almost secured a direct league. Universidad continues without losing to Mohamed but they still do not depend on them to get into the playoffs. What do they keep from this Clásico? pic.twitter.com/2uUCqn8suj — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) April 23, 2023

On the other hand, in said championship, Universidad Nacional was second in the table, Las Águilas was third and La Máquina was fourth. In the quarterfinals, the Sacred Flock threw out the Azulcremas 1-3 on aggregate after a three-pointer Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderon. In the same instance, those from Pedregal eliminated the Pachuca 1-0 aggregate thanks to the Argentinian’s goal Favio Alvarez and those from La Noria thanked the tigers 3-2 overall with goals from the Paraguayan Juan Escobarthe Uruguayan Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and louis romo.