We are in the final stretch for the gala of the most prestigious award that exists in this sport at an individual level, nothing more and nothing less than the Ballon d’Or. There is less than a week left until the ceremony takes place in which has already sparked controversy because it has been announced who would be the possible winner of this edition.
Alessandro Dossetti, friend and worker of Lionel Messi, revealed through a story on the Instagram social network that the Argentine star will be the one to win this trophy, and it was also announced by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The current figure of Inter Miami, world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, has everything to win to win his eighth Ballon d’Or, to continue expanding the record, and if it happens he would also be one of the few who would manage to lift it. immediately after becoming world champion. Who was the last to achieve it and when? We go over it.
Fabio Cannavaro He was the last World Cup winner to lift the Ballon d’Or in the same year after Italy’s triumph in 2006.
More news about the Ballon d’Or
On November 27, 2006, the defender received the famous Ballon d’Or awarded by France Football magazine at that time.
The co-responsible for the French publication they awarded 172 votes for the Real Madrid defender, 49 more than Gianluigi Buffon and 52 more than Thierry Henry.
It was the third time that a player in that position received the prestigious trophy, after the cases of Franz Beckenabuer (1972 and 1976) and Mathias Sammer almost 20 years later (1996).
Without a doubt, Cannavaro’s triumph was influenced by the fantastic World Cup in Germany that he played and which culminated in the title for the Azzurra, where he was the undisputed leader of the defense, just as Messi emerged as the person most responsible for the victory. Argentine in Qatar.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#time #player #won #World #Cup #BDO #year