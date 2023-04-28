The front henry martin He is close to achieving the Clausura 2023 scoring title. The Águilas del América attacker has added so far 14 annotations and he wants to be another Mexican who joins the list of Aztec elements in winning the championship for the most goals.
And the table seems to be set for this to happen, since América is in a good moment and the chemistry in the team has paid off. In addition, they close the regular phase against Bravos de Juárez, a team already eliminated and that is not the favorite for this commitment,
Likewise, his closest follower is the Colombian from Atlas Julián Quiñones, who is in second place with 12 goals.
The last time a national attacker won the scoring championship was in the Opening Tournament 2019when the striker Alan Pulido he scored 12 goals with the Chivas team. It should be noted that this title was shared, because the Argentine Mauro Quiroga got the same number of scores with the Rayos del Necaxa.
For his part, the last time a Mexican striker achieved the scoring title alone was in the already distant Closing 2011when Angel Reyna he dispatched with the big spoon and scored 13 goals with the Águilas del América.
This is how Henry Martin is only 90 minutes away from being able to lift the title after 4 years without Mexican champions in this field.
#time #Mexican #striker #scoring #champion #Liga
Leave a Reply