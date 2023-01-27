In the last few hours it has been revealed that the Mexican team will be returning to dispute the America Cup for the 2024 edition, this is due to an agreement reached by Concacaf and Conmebol to make some modifications to the contest.
The 2024 Copa América will be held in the United States with 16 teams, 10 Conmebol teams and 6 guests from Concacaf. It should be noted that North American teams will qualify through the Nations League.
“CONMEBOL and Concacaf are linked by historical and affective ties. But above all we are united by the passion, characteristic of all the Americas, for soccer and sports. We are determined to renew and expand our joint initiatives and projects. We want this passion to translate into more and better competitions and for soccer and its values to grow and strengthen throughout the hemisphere. Without a doubt, both confederations believe in the big and we will work with this orientation “said Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.
When was the last time Mexico played the Copa América?
The last time the Mexican team played the Copa América was in the Centennial edition, which took place between the 3rd and 26th of June 2016.
On that occasion, the Tricolor was directed by the Colombian strategist Juan Carlos Osorio. The Aztec team was surprisingly eliminated in the quarterfinals, losing 7-0 to Chile. That was the last time that Mexico played this competition, being on June 18, 2016 when El Tri said goodbye to the tournament.
