Argentina and Uruguay will meet again this Friday, for the second date of Group A of the Copa América. The last time the two met was in 2019, in a friendly way, in Tel Aviv (Israel).
It was a tie 2 to 2. That was the score that Argentina-Uruguay left in the last game that both teams played. And it was in the context of a friendly played in Israel, more precisely in Tel Aviv. There, and agonizingly, Lionel Messi scored the final draw in injury time from a penalty kick.
Uruguay started winning with a great goal from Edinson Cavani. Then, Sergio Agüero equalized the actions but Luis Suárez quickly surpassed Celeste with a sublime free kick. And there, when everything seemed uphill, Lionel Messi scored the final draw with a penalty executed in a great way.
It should be noted that, only in the Copa América, Argentina has a game ahead of Uruguay. There are 14 wins for the Albiceleste and 13 for the Charruas. In case of winning, the Uruguayans will catch up with their South American rivals and equal the table of victories in this contest. Will that result occur or will we have to wait for a new occasion?
Leave a Reply