When is Walter Veltroni’s film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno in first vision tonight, 7 September 2023, at 21.15. A comedy starring Neri Marcorè and Valeria Solarino. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film directed by Walter Veltroni tells the story of a man, Giovanni (Neri Marcorè), who in the summer of 1984, while Berlinguer’s funeral was being held, ends up in a coma. The cause is an accident with a flag pole, which tragically fell on his head. Since that day Giovanni’s life has been put on hold, but after 31 years his eyes open and the man finally wakes up from his deep sleep. For him it is like being born a second time, waking up as an adult in a world that has radically changed.

Everything he once knew is now different, from his family to his party. Giovanni looks at the world through the eyes of a fifty year old child and just like a newborn he must learn to move and understand what surrounds him. But on this journey to discover the world, Giovanni will not be alone and will learn to face this present so unknown to him and a distant past that will promptly recur.

When: the cast of the film

An ensemble cast and great actors for this film by Veltroni: Neri Marcorè, Valeria Solarino, Fabrizio Ciavoni, Olivia Corsini, Gian Marco Tognazzi, Dharma Mangia Woods, Ninni Bruschetta, Anita Zagaria, Elena Di Cioccio, Carlotta Gamba, Luca Vannuccini, Massimiliano Bruno, Michele Foresta, Stefano Fresi, Andrea Salerno, Luca Vendruscolo, Pierluigi Battista, Renato De Angelis. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Neri Marcorè: John

Valeria Solarino: Julia

Ninni Bruschetta: Professor Cocco

Fabrizio Ciavoni: Leo

Olivia Corsini as Flavia

Elena Di Cioccio: host of the talk show

Stefano Fresi: restaurant waiter

Gian Marco Tognazzi: Thomas

Massimiliano Bruno: Caesar

Michele Forest: Magician Fred

Carlotta Gamba: Flavia at 19 years old

Dharma Eats Woods: Francesca

Anita Zagaria: Giovanni’s mother

Andrea Salerno: bartender

Luca Maria Vannuccini: Giovanni at 19 years old

Streaming and TV

Where to see When on live TV and in streaming? The film with Walter Veltroni will be broadcast this evening, 7 September 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. Also streaming on Sky Go and on demand.