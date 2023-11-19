Former presidential candidate voted in La Rural, in Buenos Aires; She said that democracy depends on “each and every Argentine”

The former candidate for President of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, voted this Sunday (Nov 19, 2023) in La Rural, in Buenos Aires. On his X account (formerly Twitter), Bullrich stated that Argentine democracy depends on “each one of the Argentines”. Right-wing politics supports Javier Milei (right), from the La Libertad Avanza coalition.

Watch (38s):

After casting his vote in the physical ballot box, Bullrich greeted supporters and spoke to journalists.

In a statement to journalists, she stated that, “in many places” in the province of Buenos Aires and in the interior of the country, there are records of “ballots with altered numbers” and others that were used in the Argentine primaries. The information is from Clarin.

The former candidate did not present proof of the changes to the ballots. She also did not indicate whether any of the 2 candidates running in the 2nd round, Sergio Massa and Javier Milei, would benefit from the alleged fraud.

In addition to Bullrich, Sergio Massa, Javier Milei, Alberto Fernández (current Argentine president), Cristina Kirchner (current Argentine vice-president), Maurício Macri (former Argentine president and supporter of Milei) and Juan Schiaretti (former presidential candidate in the 2023 elections).

See photos: