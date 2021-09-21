Newly arrived at Manchester United, Raphael Varane has been asked about the extension of Pogba.

Linked to Manchester United until next June, Paul Pogba has still not decided on his future with the Old Trafford boarding club. In full phase of reflection and while his agent multiplies the controversial outings and mentions a departure, the former midfielder of Juventus Turin, in particular coveted by Real Madrid, received the advice of the former Madrid native Raphaël Varane.

Varane speaks out on Pogba

The Frenchman, who has just landed at Manchester United, clearly shows his preference for Pogba’s future. Varane wants to see Pogba stay. “It’s his decision, but of course I hope he stays here for a long time. He’s a fantastic player. Obviously, I hope he will stay “, assaulted the former RC Lens player in a statement echoed by the Norwegian TV channel TV2.