Urvashi Rautela is known for her stylish style. While Urvashi looks up to date with her fashion sense at a Bollywood party, Urvashi keeps sharing photos in different looks on Instagram, but some of Urvashi’s looks have also come out, which fans do not like at all. Returns. In an attempt to look bold, Uvarshi became a fashion Disaster. Seeing her strange dresses, her followers advised her to switch to a stylist. Come, let’s take a look at their similar strange dresses –

This photo of Urvashi is old but when she shared this photo on her Instagram account, the fans did not understand why they have spoiled their look by wearing this dress. Some followers described this dress as a chandelier, while some even called it a circus dress.

In this multi-colored dress, fans found the multi-color pajamas with Urvashi’s back strip top a bit odd. The tight pajama type would have been easier to digest this dress even if Urvashi had not worn a belt with earrings to make it even more stylish. Fans commented on this style seeing that they had hung their old earrings in this belt.

In this sexy dress, Urvashi would never have thought that the fans would find this strange slit cut fashion disaster. Slit cut with off shoulder style gives this dress a very boring look.

There can be only one reason to like this rapper dress, that is, the color of this dress but talking about the pattern, this dress has spoiled the look of Urvashi. Urvashi, who won the hearts of the fans due to her latest fashion trends, disappointed her fans with this dress.

Talking about Urvashi’s project aside from fashion, recently Urvashi Rautela’s first Telugu film ‘Black Rose’ is going to be released soon, in this film, the actress is seen in the look of ‘Pop Star Diva’ Huh.