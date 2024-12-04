



The unemployment data published this December have reflected the destruction of 30,051 jobs in one month. Thus, the number of Social Security contributors stands at 21,302,463 as of November.

The destruction of jobs also means that thousands of people become unemployed. For them, collecting the unemployment benefits to which they are entitled is essential to continue supporting themselves while they find a new job. This benefit is especially important in a month where consumption increases and Christmas is approaching.

In this way, when the beginning of the month begins, many of them wonder when they will collect unemployment.

When is unemployment collected in the month of December

As a general rule, unemployment payment It takes place on the 10th of each month or, if it is a holiday, the next business day. The monthly payments of unemployment benefits are paid in 30-day installments, as established by current regulations, within the month immediately following the month in which the accrual corresponds.









As specified by the Ministry of Labor, unemployment is charged between the 10th and 15th of each month. However, in some banks they usually already have the information of those who have the right to collect and can advance the amount.

BBVA: starting December 9

ING: starting December 10

Caixabank: starting December 9

Santander: starting December 4

Since November, some points of the reform of the healthcare level system agreed between the Government and unions have come into force. Among the new features, the reform extends the duration of unemployment benefits to a maximum of 30 months and the amount may be decreasing starting in November 2024.