When unemployment is charged in March: the date in CaixaBank, Ing, Santander, BBVA and other banks

Check the date of collection of these benefits according to the entity





In Spain there are almost 2.6 million unemployed, according to the latest unemployment data published in January.

Many of those people who are currently working today receive unemployment benefit. With the entry of each month it is also the moment in which these payments are received.

When the unemployment is charged in Spain

As a general rule the collection of unemployment It is done on the 10th of each month Or, if it is festive, the next business day. The monthly payments of unemployment benefit are paid for concepts of 30 days, as established by the current regulations, within the month following the one corresponding to the accrual.

As specified by the Ministry of Labor, Unemployment is charged between days 10 and 15 of each month. However, in some banks they already usually have the data of those who have the right to collection and can advance the amount.









BBVA: As of March 11

ING: As of March 11

Santander: As of March 7

CaixaBank: As of March 10

Sabadell: As of March 11

Abanca: As of March 11

Bankinter: As of March 10

This year an important novelty will arrive since since April the contributory benefit can be compatible with a salary of up to 1,350 euros for a year -since of the fifteenth month.