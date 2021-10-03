The famous heavyweight boxer threatened the Manchester United star with a joke.

Tyson Fury is currently preparing to take on Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, but he would one day like to fight at Old Trafford. Manchester United’s current stadium hero is Cristiano Ronaldo and Fury joked that the city couldn’t face two sports superstars. “I have two fights left [aux États-Unis], but I would love to bring a world title fight back to Manchester, ”he told the Sun.

Tyson Fury warns Cristiano Ronaldo

“It has always been a dream of mine to fight at Old Trafford. The last fight there was Eubank vs. Benn in 1993 and it was huge. I’m really happy Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford, but this town isn’t big enough for both of us! If I lived in Manchester that would be a problem. But I’m an hour from the highway in Morecambe, so it’s a lot of distance. “