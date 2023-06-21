Life-saving indications from the Ministry of Health which, with decree of 18 May 2023, published in the Official Gazette of 13 June, adopted the protocol with “the instructions to follow, pending the arrival of the emergency vehicles, for the maneuvers of basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation and for the use of AED semi-automatic defibrillators”, instructions that “the 118 operations centers are required to provide during emergency calls”. “This is a life-saving protocol of absolute importance”, comments Mario Balzanelli, national president of the Italian Society of System 118 (Sis118).

“Its implementation, in those terrible moments when you are faced with a victim of sudden cardiac arrest – he continues – allows all citizens to be guided by telephone from the 118 Operations Centers, in real time, with very clear and essential, to perform CPR and to use the defibrillator”.

“An applause goes to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci for having promoted this radical and precious cultural turning point – underlines Balzanelli – in the basic health education courses of the national population. The indications contained in the protocol of the Ministry of Health, where put into practice immediately, within the first two minutes of the onset of a cardiac arrest, they allow, through simple maneuvers performed with the hands, to make the difference between life and death – he explains – since, by ensuring minimal emergency oxygenation of the heart and brain of the subject in cardiac arrest, can concretely save at least 20,000 of the 60,000 people who die suddenly in our country every year”, says Balzanelli, thanking the minister “for having valued the contribution of experts in the work of the commission, including Sis118”. The protocol was developed “in accordance with the 118 health emergency system”, reads the text.