He knew everyone and everyone knew about him. He was one of the most brilliant and unique American writers of the 20th century. Truman Capote (New Orleans, 1924 – New York, 1984) was always clear that literature should in no way be at odds with the spotlight. Since his brilliant debut, at the age of 24, he gave a lot to talk about, and, as the biographies and films that have come out prove, the conversation did not end when he died, now 35 years ago, on the verge of turning 60.

Bold, provocative, unrepentant gossip, his vicious tongue and sharp pen could as coldly dissect a stunning Hollywood star as a murderer. But there are other more unknown faces of Capote, such as the protective role he exercised over Kathy Harrington, the daughter of one of his lovers and whom he sponsored. This story is now collected in the documentary The Capote Tapes, written by Holly Whiston and Ebs Burnough, and also directed by the latter. The film, presented at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019 and premiered in the United Kingdom a little over a month ago, arrives this Wednesday, March 24, on the Filmin platform.

Ebs Burnough, adviser to the first lady and undersecretary of the White House foreign affairs office during the Barack Obama administration, understood after reading a biography about the founder of the CBS television network, William S. Paley, that the story that really fascinated him was the subplot about Capote. “I reread his books and started interviewing people like gossip journalist Liz Smith, who knew him a lot,” explains Burnough via videoconference from the Caribbean, where she is with her husband, Belgian financier Pierre Lagrange, and their daughter. small.

Burnough was intrigued by the close friendship between the writer and Paley’s wife, the beautiful Barbara, Babe, but above all its abrupt end. The radical cut with that “swan” (that’s how Capote referred to the women of high society with whom he shared confidences) was in response to the publication in the magazine Esquire in 1975 from an excerpt from Answered prayers, the novel he had been working on for years and could never finish.

The title of the new documentary refers to the tapes with the interviews that the editor of The Paris ReviewGeorge Plimpton stayed with more than a hundred people while preparing an oral history on Capote finally published in 1997, in which “various friends, enemies and detractors remember his turbulent career”, as the subtitle clarified. Burnough’s team transcribed those audios. The voices they contain range from actress Lauren Bacall to writer Norman Mailer. “His attitude was exhausting!” Mailer is heard saying, remembering the stress that happened when they walked into a crowded beer garden together with burly Irishmen and Capote hovered among these guys while he thought he would end up having to stick with one of them. Nothing happened. “Capote was abandoned as a child, he went through a lot and developed a shell that allowed him to survive. In a way, I guess that made him cruel to others, ”Burnough reflects.

The Capote Tapes it also includes new footage and interviews with art historian John Richardson, novelist Colm Tóibín, critic Sadie Stein, fashion journalist André Leon Talley or editor Lewis Lapham. But the great unknown in the film is Kathy Harrington, daughter of one of Capote’s last lovers, stockbroker Jack O’Shea. “I met him in the living room of our house,” explains this frank blonde woman looking at the camera. A few months later, her father had abandoned the family and she wrote to Capote, who encouraged her to come to New York and introduced her to photographer Richard Avedon to work as a model.

He was 13 when he moved in with the author of Cold-blooded and, although he left his apartment a few years later, he accompanied Capote to the end. “They were a duo until his death. Capote is known as someone evil, a tiny devil [“tiny terror”], as they nicknamed him, a Queen perverse. And all that is true, but it is also true that he had an extraordinary desire to give and receive love, “says Burnough. “His story with Kate shows that he wanted to start a family at a time when a homosexual couldn’t have one. Because another of the things that is not recognized is that he was an openly gay man, when being one was punished “.

Capote was brave and showed his homosexuality openly from the beginning, and this partly permeated his writing. The film describes his first book, Other voices, other areas, like a gay version of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain, and Capote’s intense relationship with Perry Smith, one of the two killers of Cold-blooded.

Is Capote’s work better understood today than it was in his day? “Yes and no, because their world was supported by a hierarchy and structures that are very different from those that prevail today,” explains Sadie Stein by email. “Trust and discretion had to exist in order to be betrayed. And in the age of the internet we take for granted many things that are scandalous and we have built in narrative non-fiction and true crime that Capote created ”.

At the age of six his mother left Truman in charge of some aunts in Alabama and later took him with her to New York, to live with her second husband, a Cuban businessman who gave him the surname Capote. At the first college where he landed in Manhattan, he befriended Carol Marcus, Gloria Vanderbilt, and Oona O’Neill. “From all of them and from his mother he took something for his character from Breakfast with diamonds”, Says Burnough. “That book tells a pretty tough story of a companion lady and a gigolo, but it is wonderfully written. His writing was personal and recognizable, but alcohol and drugs eventually blinded him. Addictions can consume a talent as great as yours. “

Did you misjudge the effect that telling the intimacies of your rich and famous friends would have? “Capote needed to be connected and they left him out. He lost his family, the people he had spent the last 20 years of his life with, ”says Burnough. It was then that he turned to Warhol and the Factory and the Studio 54 nightclub, where he went with Kate, his pro-goddaughter. It also showed its frank decline on television sets. Does Capote’s story hide any moral to keep in mind so as not to get lost in the glamor? “Well, the glitter is a lot of fun, but there’s work behind it,” concludes Burnough.