He just witnessed the PVC floor being laid in his home and the sliding doors installed. Workmen were busy, while Jeffrey Kleijn (36) came from the hospital to die at home. “That's what Jeff was like: keeping control until the end,” says Trudy Kleijn (41) two months after the death of her husband, which is central to the new TV series of Over mijn corpse.

