Recently Sapna Choudhary came into the limelight due to her secret marriage and being a mother. Both these reports about Sapna, who was a contender for Haryanvi Dancer and Bigg Boss 11, are shocking, but this is not the first time that Sapna has surprised her fans. Earlier in 2016, Sapna tried to commit suicide and woke up her fans.

Steps were taken due to controversy

In 2016, Sapna tried to kill herself by consuming poison. He took this step by being upset by a controversy. In fact, during a performance in Gurgaon on February 2016, Sapna sang the song ‘Song Bigggya Jaate Ka’ which caused controversy. In July 2016, a man lodged an FIR under the SC-ST Act against him for promoting casteism.

Sapna was deeply shocked by this and under pressure, she had tried to end her life by consuming poison. He also said in his suicide note to be upset with this incident. However, after being hospitalized in critical condition, Sapna’s life was saved and she regretted her actions.

Expressed regret in Big Boss

A year after this incident, when Sapna took part in Contestant Bigg Boss 11, she also regretted her performance in front of host Salman Khan. When Salman asked him why you had taken such a big step like suicide, Sapna said that I was very upset. People were talking about many kinds of things, but with time I came to understand that it is right not to pay attention to anyone’s words.



Let me tell you that Sapna’s father passed away only when she was very young. In such a situation, the responsibilities of the house had come on Sapna’s shoulder and at the age of 12, she danced from place to place.