Of Cristina Marrone

After weeks of training, fitness progress can stall and no improvements are achieved. It’s a common situation: here’s why it happens and the advice to overcome the stop

The first weeks in the gym or in a new sporting activity can really be difficult, sometimes even for those who are not new to it, but just a little out of training: the muscles hurt, the lactic acid makes itself felt, the heart beats fast and on treadmill, as soon as you speed up a little, you get out of breath. After a month or two of training, things become simpler: you run longer and faster, weights are lifted more easily, your body muscles are sculpted. Everything seems perfect, except that at a certain point the wonderful progress slows or even stops. Even though you train consistently, you stall: this is the training plateau. Among fitness enthusiasts, it is quite common to find yourself in a period where you don’t see any improvements. These are fleeting moments that can be overcome with precautions.

Adaptation to exercise and insufficient recovery One of the reasons for the plateau effect that the body adapted to the training. After a few training sessions the brain becomes better at telling the muscles how to move. The body itself changes: the heart becomes stronger and is able to pump blood to the muscles better. Also an insufficient muscular and mental recovery may be the cause of the plateau effect: sleep little or carrying out intense workouts in short periods of time leads to a rapid exhaustion. If we go to train when we are still dealing with the classic pains and discomforts that arise the day after physical activity (the so-called Doms), we favor the further accumulation of inflammatory factors responsible for fatigue and soreness, he says. Gianfranco Beltrami, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation. And so it is very likely that we will find ourselves at a stalemate.

Of course, not everyone necessarily wants to improve their physical shape and indeed, maintaining the plateau achieved for many represents an excellent result keeping fit, especially as you get older. But the key to continuing to improve is variety of stimuli and exercises and ensure adequate rest.

Increase stress on muscles Exercising multiple muscles at the same time saves time, but if the body has adapted to the movements it is not the best way to increase strength: combining a biceps curl with a lunge (a very popular exercise) is excellent for maintaining good general physical shape. However, the leg muscles can support more weight than the arms and therefore could do more. For this reason, for the legs it is advisable to train with leg presses or proceed with increasingly demanding squats.

The risk of overtraining: a dog chasing its tail In endurance training such as cycling or running, athletes often plateau when they do too many intense workouts in a row. It’s difficult to increase your mileage when you always give it your all. Even if it may seem counterintuitive, it is advisable r

slow down the pace so you can run or cycle for longer or more frequently. Most resistance training should be done at a pace that allows for conversation, perhaps with one faster workout per week to develop power and intensity.

Once the plateau is reached, the risk of overtrainingg is still around the corner because the mechanism becomes a dog chasing its tail: the athlete, not seeing improvements, persists in training harder and harder, and this also happens in the gym where training too much, without the right breaks between session after session can cause the muscles to become tired instead of strengthened. Athletes in overtraining also show a decline in performance psychological symptoms as insomnia, lack of concentration, irritability, changes in the sphere of appetite, impulsiveness adds Beltrami

Vary your training routine Another way to overcome the plateau effect change your workout routine playing on variables as weights, rest times, sets and repetitions. For example, you can add a kilo to the chest press for the pectorals by going from three sets of 15 repetitions to three sets of 10 repetitions. By modifying the stimuli of a workout (changing series and repetitions) within a schedule that can remain unchanged for even ten weeks, the risk of accidents because it avoids overloading the same muscular district. Generally the change leads to an increase in muscular and cardiac performance and the development of different abilities. When you reach the plateau – points out the sports doctor – it is above all important better manage intensities and recoveries by better organizing workouts to eliminate accumulations of tiredness. It is essential that the athlete listens to the signals that arrive from your bodyand follow the tables less, paying attention to the internal load, which means training by controlling the heart rate, measuring the lactate concentration, but also more simply using the fatigue perception scale which allows you to evaluate with a range of values ​​from zero to ten the real effort perceived during training.

Recovery time After training, the recovery time. Without the right recovery you risk no longer progressing or even regressing. important get enough sleep and rest at least a day or two after particularly hard workouts, as well as eating a balanced diet. Resting does not necessarily mean abandoning yourself on a sofa, but rather dedicating yourself to less intense activities to allow the muscles that are generally stressed and the mind to take a break. Scientific evidence has shown that the most important training for restoring energy and truly being able to express all one’s potential does not take place during the day… but at night concludes Beltrami. THEIn fact, sleep is essential for improving performance. A valid method that is becoming increasingly popular to understand if the workload exceeds the individual recovery capacity, i.e. the condition of overtraining, the heart rate variability monitoring, which represents the most suitable parameter to understand if the athlete responds effectively to training stimuli, and is now measurable with all smart watches. Low Heart Rate Variability (HRV) indicates incomplete recovery. Conversely, a high HRV indicates a good degree of adaptation to stress in training or competition.