We liked tourists better when they bought Messi’s shirt and accompanied Barça’s Cant clapping, whistling, blaspheming or inventing the lyrics, the most daring: good guys, good times. They spent money, bothered just enough and looked phenomenal in those short television shots that spoke of an open land, of a friendly club, without borders, and of people who welcomed the visitor without asking for any type of card, much less the sentimental one. Can you imagine that question, that “which team are you going to cheer for?” when you go to buy a ticket, the next time you feel like going to football? Well, at Barça there are people considering such a thing for the mere fact that many of its members did not like sharing a stall with rival fans. One of the most illustrious, Xavi Hernández himself, claimed to feel “robbed into our own house”: now his determination to praise the comfort and security offered by some absolutist bubbles like Qatar is better understood.

There is no debate when it comes to security: it must always be guaranteed, in any stadium and under any circumstance. It is not necessary that the Camp Nou be dyed white to adhere to the obvious, although we recognize the symbolic value of the matter. The anger of the members, the scrutiny of the press and the explanations of the club should focus on that point. But between all of them -some more than others, it will also have to be said- they preferred to divert the debate to other scenarios from which nothing good usually comes out because, in one way or another, all of them speak to us of fanaticism, intolerance and discrimination: the Holy Trinity of fascism, neither more nor less. “Whatever has to be done, will be done,” said Clint Eastwood’s character in Gran Torino. And that’s where the shots go a little in the embarrassing show that the club itself and a part of its environment are giving in the last seven days: to say depending on what things, it would be better to remain silent

“We must follow criteria that prioritize the attendance of members at the stadium,” President Joan Laporta declared at a press conference on Tuesday, a position that seems logical when we talk about a club where the number of members far exceeds the number of seats available in the stadium. The considerations continue in other latitudes: does a stadium deserve to be exclusive to those who cheer for the correct team? Are they better fans if they pay their seat singing to the team that is indicated to them or to the team that they want? Is an Australian in Messi’s shirt or a German in Eintracht’s shirt more valuable?

Years ago in the Bernabéu box, the president of Real Madrid received actor Nicholas Cage with all the hubbub and posing for media from all over the world. Was it Nicholas Cage? No kidding. He was one who looked so much like him that Madrid did not hesitate to present him happily, as if the actor in 2,680 films that are milestones in cinema had time to go to Madrid to meet Ramón Calderón. Did someone ask you at the entrance who you were going to cheer on? Or better: did someone ask him who he was? Well no… And luckily.

