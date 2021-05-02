Over the course of the course, we have been getting to know the skin of the Barça 2020-21. To know when it is a legit team and when it is not. And in agony Koeman’s Barça is reliable. Except for specific exceptions such as 2-3 in the final of the Super Cup, Barça saved the penalty shoot-out against Real, the extension of Cornellà, Granada’s 2-0 in the Cup, the Cup tie against Sevilla … And this Sunday, when he was on the ropes in LaLiga with the goal of Gabriel Paulista because he was worth nothing other than winning, he turned the game around and is still in the race. The victory throws a bit of alcohol into Thursday’s fatal error against him grenade. Because we have also known when it is not reliable and it is precisely when it is easiest. Defend a 0-2 against Juve to be first in the group in the Champions League, win a Classic to the one who arrives more whole than his rival, to win at home Cádiz or Granada when you have the lead within shot. There has been the old loser.

So maybe you can trust Barça for a League that is going to be played like this, to the limit. And with script twists like the ones the party had in Valencia, where those of Koeman They were correct but blunt in the first half, in which they had to put the game downhill. And in which they put the world as a hat in the second to react. Just when Schreuder must have been thinking of Dembélé or a miracle, Barça turned the game around in five minutes. Again with De Jong stellar Y Griezmann with all the lights on. And with that twisted goal from Messi after missing a penalty. An agonizing goal in this agonizing season.

Barça had to suffer at the end because of the last 14 shots on goal, they have scored nine goals. Ter Stegen does not send anything from above, and that is a hindrance for a team that historically suffers from set pieces. What’s more, Piqué is playing in terrible physical conditions. Your effort is applauded, but he and Koeman must decide where the limit is in which an alignment is a feat and an act of service and loyalty or a hindrance for the team. The one with excess legs is Araújo, a good addition for the final stretch. The Barça, in short, is in the race. Maybe this crazy League, in which he has always stuck his head when he was least trusted, will come as a ring on the finger.