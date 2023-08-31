Wrong: for many people, the holiday is the ideal time to let go and eat whatever you want, while for others it is the right time to follow a healthier lifestyle. In any case, go on a diet soon after, the worst choice and confirmation comes from an old studiowhere the psychological impact of planning a diet was examined: the researchers discovered that the mere idea of ​​having to give up certain foods soon triggered a sort of last supper effectwhich prompted some people to eat more to compensate for future deficiencies.