Monday, November 6, 2023, 10:20



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

If the Perseids are the most famous meteor shower of the summer, in autumn we can also find special astronomical phenomena: the Leonids. A meteor shower that travels across the sky and is visible every year between November 6 and 30. Its intensity is lower than that of the Saint Lawrence tears, since its activity rate is usually more modest, between 10 and 20 meteors per hour.

The Leonids can be seen since at this time the Earth passes through a ring of parts of this comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. The fact is that when these meteoroids come into contact with the atmosphere, they vaporize due to friction with the air and give rise to the characteristic luminous glow of shooting stars.

The Leonid meteors, which have their radiant in the constellation Leo, are fragments of said comet, discovered in 1865 and every 33 years, coinciding with its orbital period, it can reach thousands of meteors per hour.

For observers at our latitudes (40º north) the Leonid radiant is above the horizon from midnight to dawn.

When will they be visible in 2023



According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), 2023 will be “a good year” for the observation of the Leonids, since their moment of maximum activity will occur four days after the new moon (the new moon will occur on December 13). November).

Peak activity of the Leonid shower is expected to occur on the night of November 17-18. The crescent of the Moon will set before the radiant appears on the horizon, allowing meteors to be observed in optimal conditions.

Tips for seeing the Leonidas



One of the fundamental tips to be able to fully enjoy this astronomical phenomenon is to get away from the city and move to an area with as much darkness as possible and without light pollution. It is also advisable to avoid places with obstacles, such as buildings, trees or optical instruments, which may prevent you from seeing the sky with complete clarity.

It must also be taken into account that the Leonids come from the constellation of Leo and although they can be seen from any part of the sky, it is advisable to direct your gaze towards the darkest areas and in the opposite direction to the position of the Moon, in case this is visible.