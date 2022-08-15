The day that many have waited for has finally arrived. After seven years, Better Call Saul It will come to an end in just a few hours. That’s right, the last chapter will be broadcast today in the United States. Thus, here we tell you how you can enjoy this conclusion without any problem.

Unlike other series, Better Call Saul premieres a new episode every week on the AMC channel in the United States. In this way, today, August 15, at 9:00 PM (Eastern time), or 8:00 PM (Mexico City time), the final chapter will be broadcast in this way.

Fortunately, the rest of the world won’t have to wait long to enjoy this finale. Throughout the sixth and final season, a new episode of Better Call Saul It has arrived on Netflix a day after its premiere in the United States, and the end will not be an exception. Thus, The conclusion to the series will be available on this streaming service on August 16, 2022.

On related topics, fans are reacting to the appearance of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the series. Similarly, this is the next project from the creator of breaking bad Y Better Call Saul.

This is something that many series of this type carry out. Let us remember that productions like Rick and Morty and, at the time, game of Thrones they also premiered a new episode on streaming services an hour or a day after its arrival on US television.

Via: IGN