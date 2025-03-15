Tomato is one of the food more delicious and consumed in the world. Having them in the fridge allows us to elaborate endless recipes due to their versatility. In addition, it is one of the most recurring plants among people who decide to enter the world of gardening for the first time. Cultivating it at home is rewarding and always allows for this tasty product.

Tomato is one of the most common vegetables to Cultivate in a home garden Or even inside, but to make sure that the plant grows properly and the preparation work has been worth it, it is important to know some things before starting to grow it. Some elements to consider are the earth to use, such as spaceing the seeds and above all, when to do it.

The best time to grow tomatoes

According to Becky Searle, an organic gardening expert and podcast The Seed Pod, “The best time to sow tomato seeds is principles in mid -March, but it is fundamental protect them from frost“In addition, many gardeners say that greenhouses are not always enough to protect the food from the cold so it is sometimes advisable to cultivate them inside.

Tomatera | Istock

To avoid the problems derived from the cold and When transplanting the tomatothe expert recommends “not to transplant them too soon or take care of huge plants at home, so do not sow them too soon.” Knowing that the best date to do this work is in mid -March, you can start working to enjoy this delight from the comfort of your home.

Tips for planting tomatoes

So that a tomato grows healthy, You need a lot of sunlight so you should pay attention to the amount of water you receive. It is essential that the earth does not dry but that it does not flock for what Searle recommends in the middle Simple simple Check the earth before watering. “Do it by introducing your finger on the earth and, if you feel it dry, you can water, and if you see your plant wither, laugh immediately.”