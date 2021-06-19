Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. For the more superstitious, here are some tips on the best day to plan your wedding. According to customs, in fact, every day of the week has its own meaning.

Before program marriage, it would be interesting to discover all the customs and legends that hide behind each day of the week. Could there be a moment more indicative than the others? Let’s find out all meanings.

Wedding: the meaning of the days of the week

The greatest desire is always to to organize the wedding at its best. However, let’s start from the principle of preparations: what will be the day most suitable? Obviously, if you don’t have many options available, the choice becomes more obvious and forced. However, before taking the calendar in hand it is desirable to know all customs that hide behind every week: for most superstitious, will surely be an excellent guide.

However, a proverb is already well known: nor of Venus nor of Mars we don’t get married or leave! In fact, in antiquity, the Tuesday was the day entrusted to Mars, the god of War while the Friday it was the day of evil spirits. In this regard, the origins Vikings of Norway follow these traditions and surprisingly choose Friday as the day of excellence for their wedding, as it is guaranteed by the protection of Venus.

However, let’s find out about the other days and their meanings. The Monday it is a good choice: being dedicated to the Moon and the divinity of the brides, it wishes a good health during the wedding. The Tuesday it is instead the day that guarantees wealth, while the Wednesday it is a good time and a right equilibrium for the rest of the wedding. The Thursday it is one of the days to avoid, as according to customs it is the day that leads sorry to the bride.

Even the Friday remains on the black list: it is a carrier of misfortunes. The Saturday it will amaze us, as by the most superstitious it is considered as the most day bad lucky absolutely. However, it remains quite inflated as it represents the most popular choice for future couples. Do you have any preferences?

If you are preparing your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates. During our guides many topics are touched on wedding. Traditions, fashion, trends, cultures, locations, news, advice and much more.