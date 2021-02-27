The American educational system has already begun to function little by little months ago, with strict protection measures against the coronavirus, especially the private sector. But now President Joe Biden faces the dilemma of when to reopen the schools public and if he can fulfill his promise to have all students in class in the first 100 days of his term because the teachers’ unions are cautious and want to return with the utmost precautions. There is a millionaire package locked in Congress that should release the money for that purpose.

Since September of last year (when the school year in the United States begins), many private sector colleges opened their doors with a hybrid system in which a third of the students attend the classrooms on a rotating basis, while the rest follow the same class virtually.

The protocol indicates certain building modifications, daily temperature checks, lunch cancellation, mandatory use of a chinstrap and social distance.

In the private sector they have sufficient funds to carry out the necessary infrastructure and technology reforms for face-to-face classes. The public system is more complex because, in addition to having fewer resources, it is decentralized: each district adapts the measures according to the local health situation.

But with the cases of coronavirus that descend in the country and with the increase in vaccination, there are pressure from the White House and society so that the whole system returns to normal. In fact, a Pew Research poll this week revealed that Americans have changed their minds: They are now more concerned about missing knowledge than about the risk of going back to school.

Biden took office on January 20 with good news for his ambition to reopen all schools: a comprehensive survey by the official United States health agency (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) on the impact of the coronavirus on schools revealed that there is a low transmission of Covid 19 in the establishments where the protocols are used, which include chinstraps and social distancing.

Funds and reforms

But to make the necessary reforms in public schools a cash injection is needed that has not yet been unlocked in Congress, where a massive $ 1.9 trillion package is being debated for aid for the coronavirus crisis. That plan includes money for schools.

The plan was approved this Friday by the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, but now it will go to the Senate, which is very divided.

Teacher unions support reopening of the schools once the government can retrofit the buildings, but they need the $ 130 billion in Biden’s rescue plan to make it happen.

And even if the economic package is approved by Congress before the deadline set by Democrats in mid-March, it remains to be seen if the school authorities manage to condition the buildings within the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency.

Teacher vaccination

Education crisis expert Anne Ridenhour, co-director of operations for the College Crisis Initiative at Davison College in California, told Clarion that “the key to reopening schools is to prioritize vaccinating teachers. The increase in vaccines and the decrease in the number of cases seem to show that the country is moving in a direction more conducive to the reopening of gardens and primary schools. “

According to the specialist, “a barrier is the enormous amount of money that school districts need to ensure that the proper safeguards are in place. This protocol ranges from rapid tests to personal protective equipment and infrastructure improvements. The president’s 100-day goal Biden is important because he demonstrates federal leadership in seeking to safely regain a sense of normalcy and prioritizes the education of our children. “

Consulted by ClarionRandi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers, showed support for Biden’s policies and criticized those of his predecessor Donald Trump: Students have yearned since the first weeks of the pandemic: a real national plan that follows science and secures the resources to make learning in school safe. “

Weingarten notes that “too often in this crisis, educators’ concerns were dismissed or ridiculed to downplay or minimize the virus. Now we are seeing the opposite with the Biden administration: they recognize that safety is paramount and from our union we are working with them to pass on the direct experience of teachers who have courageously tried to educate their students without any leadership or federal support ”.

The specialist highlighted the scientific work of the health authorities on the incidence of Covid-19 in the classrooms: “The CDC faced the fear of the pandemic with facts and evidence. For the first time since the start of this pandemic, we have a rigorous, science-based roadmap that our members can use to fight for a safe reopening. Of course, this set of safeguards should have been in place 10 months ago, and we published a plan recommending a set of similar reopening measures in April. Instead, the previous administration meddled in the facts and fueled massive chaos and confusion. Now we have the opportunity for a quick restart. “

On whether Biden will be able to reach the reopening goal in 100 days, he noted that “teachers want a way to safely return to their classrooms because they understand the importance of face-to-face learning in school for their children. If we can implement common sense security protocols, we can not only open, we can do it safely and with the overwhelming support of teachers and support staff. “

The union chief is optimistic: “There is a lot of work ahead. But the good news is that the Biden administration is committed to making these recommendations a reality through its $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan and creating a culture of trust with educators and parents to achieve the goal. “

