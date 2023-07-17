Of Antonella Sparvoli

In most cases these lesions can be managed independently, by washing well with running water, disinfecting with non-alcoholic products, then covering with plasters or sterile gauze. When, however, it is necessary to consult a doctor

Small wounds are the order of the day. Generally these are injuries that can be managed at home, but there are not a few people who panic at the mere sight of blood and run to the emergency room without there being a real need.

How to manage abrasions, superficial wounds, bruises Abrasions and superficial wounds in general they don't bleed muchHowever, abrasions often give a burning pain that is more accentuated than the true value of the injury. The pain is linked to the presence of several nerve endings in the superficial sections of the skin – explains Simona Rocchetti, coordinator of general surgery and emergencies of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. In most cases these injuries can be managed independently, washing the wound well with running water to remove any debris and then disinfecting it. The ideal to use non-alcoholic disinfectantsbased on hydrogen peroxide (hydrogen peroxide), chlorine (for example diluted amuchina) or chlorhexidine. Once the wound has been disinfected, it is advisable to cover it with plasters with gauze or with sterile gauzedepending on its extension. In the case of bruises which can give rise to limited hematoma is recommended immediately apply ice on the affected area possibly resort to ointments that favor the reabsorption of the hematoma.

When to contact the doctor or the emergency room Extensive abrasions, as can happen for example if the person is dragged on the asphalt, they must be managed in the emergency room because they are very painful and the risk of bacterial contamination is greater – continues Rocchetti -. In case of deep wounds and important we must first try to counteract the copious bleeding with local compression and of the area upstream of the lesion, and then seek help from your doctor or go to the emergency room. Also wounds in which the object that caused the injury remains inside are to be evaluated at Emergency room why it is necessary to remove foreign bodies and also treat the deeper layers, if involved.

Dirty cuts and tetanus vaccination In case of dirty cuts check immediately if you are vaccinated against tetanus. Whenever you have to deal with a wound caused by a “dirty” object that you don’t know what it was in contact with, from gardening tools to barbed wire, it is essential to evaluate your protection status against tetanus and decide consequently on the opportunity to perform a seroprophylaxis and then the tetanus vaccination reports Rocchetti.

Still a good rule to go to salways in the emergency room even in the case of small penetrating wounds (e.g. 0.5cm wide) that concern

abdomen or chest because surgical exploration may be necessary. As for the hematomas it's convenient seek medical attention when affecting risk areas, such as the head, chest and abdomen, to exclude damage to internal organs. Furthermore, they should not be underestimated when their recurring appearance over time, the cause cannot be understood and they are not reabsorbed within a week or so, points out the expert.