It is not news that sowing, calving and tides are related – from popular and ancestral knowledge – to the lunar calendar. Sowing, harvesting, pruning or transplants were carried out, in many civilizations, according to a biodynamic calendar.

Births and the conception of children are other events governed by the phases of the moon. Everything that grows, is nourished and develops, we could say, is related to this lunar female sky archetype.

From the point of view astrological, the Moon -regent of the sign of Cancer- has influence not only on births and tides, but on menstruation, and on the growth of nails and hair. Others associate it with bleeding, which is why many people do not have a tattoo or an operation during the full moon.

In a 28-day cycle, the Moon makes a journey in which light and shadow alternate, according to the view from our planet. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

Are 13 moons that change during the year; In a 28-day cycle, they make a journey in which light and shadow alternate, according to the view from our planet.

It is that the Moon does not have its own light, so we see from the surface of the Earth is what the sun reflects from it, depending on the position. Thus, each cycle is usually divided into four lunar phases. These are: new moon, first quarter, full moon, and last quarter.

It is said that on a full moon there are more births and the tides are more agitated, like the fluids in the body. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

In the work of the earth, it is said that the “lunar influence” influences the crops through the rise or fall of the sap (plant food): from the root to the leaves. We can make that same analogy with human hair.

Do you want your hair to grow fast? Do not cut it in the waning moon phase. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

In what moon phase to cut your hair

According to the book Light up the moon (Editorial Planeta), by the feminist astrologer Lu Gaitan, the best time to cut your hair and grow it fast is “from the new moon to the full moon”.

While it is better to get a tattoo “between the waning moon and before the new moon, because there it heals better. Also to dye your hair, because the dye lasts longer.”

Do you want your hair to grow fast? Do not cut it in the waning moon phase.

Cutting at this stage is recommended for very damaged hairs, which have undergone chemicals and weakening, whose roots need to regenerate better and more slowly.

This phase is also the best for the hair removal, since the hair will grow more slowly.

The phase crescent quarter It is ideal for hair to regenerate and grow back at a rapid pace. Dry, flowered ends are trimmed at this time, giving hair strength to its roots.

In addition, it is preferable to cut your hair between 12 noon and 6 in the afternoon.

Cut your hair, phase by phase

New moon phase

Maybe we can do some hair repair and reconstruction treatment, apply nourishing products to the scalp if the hair is not healthy. But it is not particularly advisable to cut the ends these days.

Crescent phase

It is the ideal phase if we want cut it to regenerate and grow back at a rapid pace. Dry, flowered ends are trimmed at this time, giving hair strength to its roots.

Crescent quarter is the ideal phase if we want to cut it so that it regenerates. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

Full moon phase

It is a moment of greater impulsiveness and outward expression, ideal to make a movement and cut hair in large quantity. The result will be a deeper regeneration, so that it grows healthy and strong.

Waning quarter phase

Do you want your hair to grow fast? Don’t cut it in this phase, as the hair will grow more slow. But, if it is a bangs, a shaved hair or a cut that we want to keep, yes we can. Although it is recommended to cut very damaged hair at this stage, whose roots need to regenerate better and more slowly.