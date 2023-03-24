Marta Ghilardini said that when her son-in-law threw Giuseppe Pedrazzini into the well, her 12-year-old grandson was there too

The statements made by Marta Ghilardini to the journalists of La Vita in Diretta are very strong. The wife of Giuseppe Pedrazzini in fact, she said that the idea of ​​throwing her husband into the well came from her son-in-law Riccardo Guida. Now the woman, her daughter Silvia and the latter’s husband are under investigation for the crime of manslaughter.

These are crucial weeks as regards the investigations and the trial linked to the death of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the 77-year-old pensioner from Cerré Marabino di Toano found lifeless inside a well agriculture last May 12, 2022.

In the last few days, the results of the autopsy examination carried out on the elderly man have been announced. The autopsy ascertained that his death occurred for entirely natural causes. Therefore, the hypothesis of murder is excluded.

From the day following Pedrazzini’s discovery, the investigators had registered three people in the register of suspects: the elderly man’s wife, Martha Ghilardinithe daughter Silvia Pedrazzini and her husband, Richard Guide.

Although the crime of intentional homicide has now been excluded, that of Pre-Intentional Murder. This is because the investigators believe that the three kept the elderly man locked up and in reprehensible conditions in the months leading up to his death.

The words of Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s wife

Live Life she returned to interview Marta Ghilardini, which currently has a signature and residence obligation. The lady partially confirmed what has already been said in the past and partially provided new details.

She reiterated that her husband passed away in her arms on March 8, 2022 and that it was his son-in-law Riccardo who decided to throw him into the well. Marta declared that hers was also there to witness the scene 12 year old grandson.

My 12-year-old nephew and I watched as they wrapped my husband in a towel and then dragged him down a well.

The accusations against Guida and his daughter Silvia they continue to be strong:

They didn’t work and lived on our money. That’s why they came up with this idea.

Finally, Signora Ghilardini spoke about hers fear: “I couldn’t do anything, I was afraid it would hurt me. I was between a rock and a hard place“.