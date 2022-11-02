Front-line “Domodedovo”, an engine from an unguided aircraft missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a camera system in the battalion named after. Alexander Nevsky, who helps save lives, saw this and not only Izvestia correspondent, one of the first to visit the southwestern outskirts of Donetsk, where heavy fighting is taking place. Now units of the People’s Militia of the DPR are advancing in the Avdiivka direction. The 100th brigade repulsed the enemy positions on the way to the village of Nevelskoye and repulsed subsequent counterattacks.

“The main thing is to minimize losses”

— Hear, the enemy is snapping, firing, trying to cut off our advancing troops. – an officer of the NM DPR with the call sign “Belarus”, together with the operator, raise the quadrocopter for observation. At this moment, another 155-mm projectile falls a few hundred meters away. “But our counter-battery work is done in a timely manner.

The task of this UAV group is to identify the manpower and equipment of the enemy. Another calculation monitors the positions of artillery. Soldiers jokingly call a section of the frontline zone “Domodedovo” because of the constantly taking off and landing drones.

On the screen, the operator sees the next – unsuccessful – attempts at a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian side. Recently, after another assault on Ukrainian positions, many prisoners, most of them reservists. In this sector, the enemy forms detachments of them, into which he sends professional military personnel as commanders. The task of the latter is to prevent retreat or surrender. According to the testimonies of the captured Ukrainians, they were also threatened with execution by being held in position.

See also Lightyear fails to reach the top and Jurassic World takes the lead Photo: RIA Novosti / Viktor Antonyuk

— As practice shows, when they see the military vehicle of the 100th brigade, they all try to surrender to the maximum. If they were not destroyed before – proudly explains “Belorus”.

On the approaches to Nevelskoye, the enemy is on prepared defense lines. Many firing points are built of reinforced concrete structures and can withstand even direct hits from large-caliber projectiles. Therefore, for the methodical destruction of many such shelters and preparation for the assault of each subsequent position, time and methodical work of artillery are needed.

— We are not in a hurry, it is not important to attack quickly. The main thing is to minimize losses – “Belarus” comments on the formed tactics.

“The enemy has become more active, it has become harder to work against us, but when we fight back, it calms down”

On the flank of the advancing troops, in the village of Staromikhaylovka (a suburb of Donetsk), the battalion named after M. Alexander Nevsky, a unit formed shortly before the SVO from the reservists of the DPR. Opposite them, the city of Krasnogorovka is one of the major strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

See also a controversial dinner Photo: TASS/Stanislav Krasilnikov

It is warm in the shelter, a potbelly stove is burning, a kitten is warming near it – an integral member of any front-line unit. At a table with two screens from numerous CCTV cameras, soldiers and officers watch video from a quadrocopter that has just landed, who filmed the “dead zones”.

— We hold the defense from Krasnogorovka so that the enemy does not break into Donetsk. The enemy became more active, began to work harder against us, but when we fight back, it calms down, – says “Lyakh”, sitting in an armchair in the place of the observer. The camera system, which was built by the company to save the lives of the personnel, is very helpful in defense, and during the time of the SVO, the unit also got its own drone operator.

About a month and a half ago, enemy aviation operations intensified. But when our additional air defense forces arrived on the front, the Ukrainian Air Force suffered losses and now operates only from long distances from its territory.

While we’re talking about it, a soldier with the call sign “Fischer” brings inside the engine from an unguided aircraft projectile, showing how the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired. Here, allied troops are still in their old positions, which have not changed since 2015. Therefore, it is easier to restrain the enemy’s attempts to move forward – the line of defense is ready.

In the past weeks, the Ukrainian side weakened artillery strikes on the central regions of Donetsk. There are only short raids of four or six shells into the center of the city, instead of many hours of demonstrative executions from NATO artillery, which were carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine just a couple of months ago. The soldiers attribute this to a “gradual advance”: the enemy is forced to move the positions of valuable imported artillery further from the capital of the DPR, and use the ammunition directly in the fighting on the front line. However, it is not necessary to say that Donetsk will become a relatively safe rear city until the liberation of Maryinka, Krasnogorovka and Avdiivka.