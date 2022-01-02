Scooby’s family knew they couldn’t celebrate Christmas in December, so they organized it two months in advance

The story we want to tell you today is about infinite love, but at the same time it is the saddest story you will read today. A family, sadly knowing their puppy Scooby was about to go away forever, she decided to organize and celebrate in advance Christmas, the dog’s favorite holiday.

Scooby arrived at his home in Bedfordshire, England when he was just a Cub. His mom, a woman named Molly Bradshaw, she made an extraordinary bond with him right from the start and their mutual love meant that they lived a beautiful life full of emotions, always together.

When I adopted him he was just a tiny ball of fur and I didn’t know that creature could fill my days and my life so much.

Over the years, the hair black and curly of the puppy began to become more and more Grey, due to the advancing age. And unfortunately gods have also risen Health problems.

His back started to let go, he lost his sight completely, and he was diagnosed with it senile dementia. Despite all this, Molly didn’t leave him alone for even a minute. She always looked after him and in any case.

Early Christmas for Scooby

Scooby’s condition deteriorated further a few months ago. And everyone in the house has understood that by now the weather that remained to live together it wasn’t much anymore.

At that point Molly had an idea to bring to life one last, great, amazing one emotion to his beloved four-legged friend.

She knew that family celebrations like the Christmas, they were Scooby’s favorite thing. Lots of people at home, lots of cuddles, a portion of roast turkey and gifts. In short, a party in the fullest sense of the word.

So, even though it was still mid-October, the family decided to celebrate Christmas in advance just for him. They decorated the tree, the house, prepared a great dinner and even wrapped gifts.

Shortly thereafter the puppy gave up and went through the rainbow bridge. Now he no longer suffers and everyone, in sadness, is happy that he was able to celebrate one last wonderful, magical Christmas.