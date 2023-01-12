There is no doubt that the patience of motorists on the streets of Mexico City is less and less and in discussions between drivers any number of insults and even fights come to light.

This is what happened in this dispute between a motorist and a taxi driver when they were driving at the intersection of Viaducto Tlalpan and Periférico south of the country’s capital, where an argument behind the wheel ended with a threat of kidnapping.

In a video that circulates through social networks you can see the driver of the A4037B unitholding a verbal dispute with the driver of a vehicle, whom he begins to record with his cell phone and tells him that he will be kidnapped.

“When they kidnap you, we’ll see if it’s true,” said the taxi driver.

Although the person who is also filming tries to close the window to stop being filmed by the person who was threatening them, meters ahead the driver closes them and gets out of the vehicle to take a photograph of the license plates.

Until now, the origin of the discussion that would have led to said statements is unknown, as well as whether there is any complaint before the capital authorities for these events.