The sad abandonment of Mimi, the Maltese left in the shelter while she was pregnant: the story

The life of our beloved four-legged friends is not always easy. Mimi it’s a small one Maltese who seemed to have everything in his life. A human family and a warm home. But everything is changed when they found out it was in sweet waiting.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Those people have proven they have one cruelty that no one would ever expect. Also, the little one has suffered a lot for their decision.

Mimi is a puppy that has been adopted from what must have been his human family, when he was a few months old. Those people are there for several years stayed close and they don’t never left alone.

However, things suddenly changed when they found out it was pregnant. That family didn’t have the slightest intention of take care of her puppies. This is why they decided to take her to the refuge of The Pet Collective Cares.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Right from the start they said the truth to the volunteers, who in seeing Mimi’s broken heart, are burst into tears. The dog just wished she could go back to hers old house, with the people he loved most in the world.

Luckily a woman called Brandie, as soon as she learned of his sad story, she decided to take it into foster care. He couldn’t have her give birth at the shelter, alone and with that confusion.

The new life of little Mimi

When the puppy arrived in the new home, it is hidden under the bed and did not want to go out. After a long week she walked in labor and since that time, he has allowed the lady to get help.

Were born six puppies healthy and healthy. Mom always looked after them and eventually they found all of them sweet and loving human families.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Fortunately, Mimi has also found a new couple willing to adopt it. After a long time she managed to forget the trauma of her sad abandonment and is once again linked to people, who show her every day the love they feel for her.