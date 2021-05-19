I don’t know about you but I am afraid of being canceled. Do not talk to me, do not respond to tweets, get me from everywhere because of what I think in these columns, because of what I put on Facebook, so I think silently.

And I do not think that it can be abused or discriminated nor that I have more right than anyone about anything.

But I believe in giving rise to all voices all, even hateful ones. So what a sexual offer between adults it is not offense, if it can be rejected without consequences. And that the boys in the garden better that the teacher hug them when they fall, without fear of being stoned for evildoers.

Yes cancel to a person is to pretend to be dead, to cancel a work is take it out of circulation or modify it to fit the gaze of the present.

Unsuspected of being in favor of abuse, Margaret Atwood – the author of The Handmaid’s Tale– He told the Corriere della Sera newspaper in a recent interview: “Today they erase you, they exclude you from society without having time to respond. And the fact that this tool exists, that people can be told to use it however they want It is a question of power: accusing is a power, and some abuse that power. So, let’s investigate, let’s understand if an accusation is founded before attacking. I say no to this abuse. “

As in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The series on Atwood’s novel was taken as a flag for women. Reuters photo

But there are other ways of looking at the matter. Some days ago, from the controversy over the “non-consensual” kiss by Snow White, the playwright Mauricio Kartun made an interesting contribution.

He said that the horror of the cancellation is “that it erases the past as it was and lies to the present an immovable condition.” Erasing everything that is unacceptable today and just reading, seeing, listening to what seems good to us makes us think, according to Kartun, “that things were always the same, that there were no fights to evolve”.

Great point. Know where it comes from, know what everything can be changed, to know that society is not a natural phenomenon but a construction, power, desire.

Sometimes we believe that the world we grew up in, what we were taught as children, is THE reality, things as they are. The way of speaking, of dressing, the bonds.

However, those forms and those links were also historical, they also came from elsewhere. They were also worse for some than for others. Women in any position? Same-sex marriage? Gender choice?

All that, which seemed impossible, is part of our daily life. We did it.

We ourselves and those who came after changed things for others that we believe are better (I would say, “they ARE better”) and we are writing and filming and composing from there.

Would it be okay if tomorrow others will delete themWhen history, which has no peace, continues to stir? It would be good for them, the people of the future?

