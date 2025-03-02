The Iberdrola League gathers women of different profiles and ages. Three of its protagonists explain what this female candle circuit means for them.

Alicia Cebrián: “It is a circuit that strengthens the female candle and offers competitiveness”

Tenerife Alicia Cebrián was Olympic at the 2012 and Rio 2016 London Games in ILCA 6. Then she started working in the sports area of ​​the City of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, but the Iberdrola League has allowed her to get hooked back to the candle. He leads the Tenerife RCN team, with his cousin Irene and other clubmates. «This circuit not only strengthens the female candle, it also offers a lot of competitiveness. Each team has to know how to adapt to the different ships of the championship, ”he says.

“In most competitions,” says women, “women’s participation is infrared, for various and diverse reasons. It is difficult to enter a crew and be able to stay. The Iberdrola League helps more women of different ages and conditions can compete ». Despite these advances, he believes that there is still a lot of work ahead to achieve equal opportunities between women and men in the candle.









Pilar Casares: “The Iberdrola League puts the girls the cruise candle to the girls”

The Real Club Náutico Port de Pollença team is made up of young regatists from the light candle, but the Oceanic navigator Pilar Casares, who has recently achieved the discovery record with Álex Pella.

“This circuit has fun for being in monotypes, and I think it is a great opportunity for young women to begin in the world of the cruise, because the bug puts them,” says the experienced regatist, who runs with her husband a school of nautical degrees. “What I like the most is to be able to navigate in several field fields and in different ships, and also coinciding with women of all ages,” he adds.

The patron saint of the Mallorcan team emphasizes that “there are more and more girls who sail and do so at a very high level” and admits that he would like to see “more opportunities for them in professional candle,” although “it is a rather slave dedication and difficult to combine with the family.”

Marina Bonet: “I love how well they treat us and the generational difference”

As champion of the last edition, the Iberdrola League Liga has taken the Sailing Champions League in Berlin in Berlin. It is “a very diverse team, with very competitive regions from the light candle,” in the words of Marina Bonet, one of the crew.

Bonet emphasizes that “the Iberdrola League has been a before and after in learning in cruise ships, for navigating with different monotypes,” and puts the visibility it gives to the female candle. “I love the generational difference that there is and how good they treat us,” he says, “has always been very receptive to our opinion to improve and find a successful format” and combined with professional life.