According to medical science, 30 percent of our body is liquid and the remaining 70 percent consists of bone and marrow. This is the reason that water has been termed as life. Because man can live for some time without food but it is impossible to live without water. That is, life without water cannot be imagined.

We all drink water, but most people do not drink the right amount of water according to the needs of the body. This is the reason why patients suffering from drought disease can be seen on a large scale in our society. Dehydration patients are especially flooded during the summer season.

Do not take this problem lightly

Usually we all take the lack of water in the body very lightly. This is a major reason that a large number of patients die due to dehydration. Come, here we know about the common symptoms of the body which shows the lack of water in your body. So that based on these symptoms, you can get rid of this problem immediately…

Symptoms of lack of water in the body

Common symptoms of water deficiency

– When there is a lack of water in the body, your lips become very dry and dry and their outer skin starts to crack. Sometimes blood also comes from the lips.

– Due to lack of water, the throat remains dry and thirst does not disappear even after drinking water.

– Due to lack of water in the body, there may be slight burning sensation on the chest, acidity or discomfort in the stomach. Also, there is a bad smell with breath from the mouth. Even after brushing, you can feel bad breath.



Effects on urine, skin and muscles

– When there is a lack of water in the body, the urine becomes thick yellow. With this the quantity is less than normal and after urination there may be a problem of burning or itching in the private part.

– The skin of the body of people struggling with dehydration also looks very dry and lifeless. People who have been struggling with water scarcity for a long time have wrinkles on their skin at an early age.

– Lack of water can cause muscle pain, cramps and stiffness. With this, there is constant pain in the head. Due to this, the face of the patient seems withering and sharp.

– Those who do not drink water as per the need of the body, dark circles can be seen clearly under their eyes. The eyes of these people begin to sink in and they can continue to feel weakness at all times.

