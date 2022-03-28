The most important events of the planet now, the first of which is the Russian-Ukrainian war, including its mysteries, losses and pains in Eastern Europe, and the second of the qualifying competitions for the FIFA World Cup, with its surprises and emotions.. I am not exaggerating, as perhaps many people do not know where the Solomon Islands are, And where is Papua New Guinea, but the World Cup qualifiers observer knows that the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea are in the continent of Oceania, and the Solomon Islands beat Papua New Guinea 3-2 in the semi-final match of the qualifiers to play the final match with New Zealand after its victory over French Polynesia Tahiti 1 0.

This is one of the reasons why people love football and sports, which transport people and fly them between continents.

Today, the UAE national team hosts its South Korean counterpart in a crucial and decisive match, after Al-Abyad missed the opportunity to qualify by losing against Iraq 0-1, and a draw was enough to qualify for the Asian playoff to go on another path of matches against Australia, then Peru, Chile or Colombia to qualify for the final. The World Cup. While there will be competition in the group for the third seat between Al-Abyad, Iraq and Lebanon, and one of the exciting aspects is that Al-Abyad’s supporters will follow the other matches that take place on the same day as much as the match between the Emirates and South Korea.

It is the world when it plays in different continents, while the clouds of eastern European war hang over the old continent, which is also witnessing play-off matches, but what concerns us now is that there are four other Arab teams competing today in the decisive round, in Africa, Algeria hosting Cameroon, Tunisia hosting Mali, and Morocco Congo will host, while Egypt will face African champions Senegal in Dakar.

In the midst of this Arab momentum in the matches, the audience in each country plays the role of technical criticism and analysis, how the Arab teams play today’s matches, and how performance and plans govern the results of the first leg matches, as is the case in Africa or the positions of the teams in the standings, as is the case in Asia.

Within the framework of the Arab media coverage, including of course the Egyptian, for the home matches and the return in those final stages of the World Cup qualification race, we all stand between difficult choices, such as criticism and support, and between anxiety and encouragement, and between fear and reproach, because every letter may affect the morale of our players, and affect their performance. In the new difficult race that is witnessing tremendous pressures, foremost of which is the pressure of success in obtaining the honor of participating in the Humanity Party, when it meets in Doha in the joy and joy of playing football.

** The World Cup is the biggest party that humanity experiences every four years.. All the best wishes for the Arab teams, and for the football that we eagerly await and dream of defeating the war by playing.