With “Let’s dream the world the better to transform it. Special centenary of the French Communist Party ”, the weekly Patriot French Riviera, and the Alpes-Maritimes federation of the PCF are co-publishing a work reflecting the history of communism in the South-East. Under the sign of human emancipation, the workers’ movement made an alliance with the world of culture. Nearly sixty writers, intellectuals and artists have thus testified to this union. On the front page, Ernest Pignon-Ernest draws Picasso and his dove of peace, like the famous headlines of Patriot, especially of the carnival king at the initiative of Georges Tabaraud. We will find the works of members of the School of Nice. Under beautiful feathers, the book develops the great battles of communism on the Riviera. To be noted, the edition, in 2011, by the Friends of Liberty, of the Dictionary of Communism in the Alpes-Maritimes , for those who want to immerse themselves in this militant history, it is undoubtedly necessary to obtain both.