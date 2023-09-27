The local police officerAfraid of another tenant’s dogs, a resident of a holiday park calls the police. In this new episode of the section The Neighborhood Police Officer: many issues that we are confronted about, such as dog poop or barking dogs, are not a task of the police. However, that is not the desired answer for the woman from the holiday park.
Janet de Vos
Latest update:
15:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#woman #holiday #park #asks #wont