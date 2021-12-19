The volunteers received a call warning them of the Fox shit and immediately intervened to save her from the street

The story happened to this sweet and defenseless puppy named Fox it is truly unbelievable. Some residents of Los Angeles, in California, they saw her hiding scared under a bush. Only later, when volunteers from a shelter arrived and scanned her microchip, did everyone understand that was why she was so terrified of people and life in general.

The episode, which happened in Los Angeles, California, dates back to 2017, but moves still thousands of people on the web from all over the globe.

Some residents of a not very central district of the city had seen a few days ago light-haired dog who wandered around. He seemed in trouble and alone, so some decided to study his moves and see where he was going to take refuge after so much wandering.

After so many chases, those people saw him slip under a bush and to wait with pain for his pains to end as soon as possible.

They also tried several times to approach her, but that little dog kept growling and flee terrified away. So all together they decided to contact the animal control of the city.

The Truth About Fox

Loreta Frankonyte, an experienced volunteer from the Hope For Paws association, took charge of the surgery and went straight to the site. With a lot of calm, patience and some tasty snacks, in the end she managed to take the puppy and a take her to the shelter.

After a hot bath, good food, and fresh water, they scanned the microchip and they got it found out who it belonged to that painful ball of fur.

The volunteers contacted the woman. When asked about the dog, she replied that they had it given for Christmas, but he didn’t want her in the house, so he decided to throw her out on the street.

Loreta and the other volunteers of the association remained upset by the woman’s behavior. Powerless in the face of that situation, the only thing they could do was to take care of to the best of little Fox and try to give her a better future than her past.

Today the puppy is much better. It has a new house and of the people who take care of her in the best way. A happy ending to a story that started very badly.