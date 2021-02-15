A friend said to me: (You previously wrote about the ambiguous relationship between Islam and the West, and you also referred to the efforts of the UAE by sponsoring the document on human brotherhood, while you did not pay attention to the efforts of those who try to push towards the exoneration of Islam from those who offended it and harmed Muslims). He pointed to the individual efforts that seek to build bridges of trust between Muslims and other parties that fear them because of extremist violence.

Undoubtedly, there are dozens of Western thinkers and researchers who have worked hard in researching and writing about “Islam”. Through their studies, books and lectures, they sought and sought to clarify the essence of the problem that was established over the centuries, and to present their views on the practices of Muslim extremists, Those that contributed in the past to distort the image of Islam as a religion, and are still – due to the new extremists – distorting its values ​​and teachings.

Western thinkers who have triumphed for Islam, sailed in the study of its history, starting with what Muslims were in the time of the faithful Prophet and the Rightly Guided Caliphs, then the reasons that led to the emergence of sects, divisions, boredom and bees in it since the first era of schisms, and the conflicts that arose between caliphs each other and then the sultans in the name of religion And killing or punishing people in the name of jealousy over religion, in addition to studying fundamentalist movements and the exaggeration of their theorists in interpreting and applying Sharia law, and the reasons that led to “Islamophobia”. There are many balanced Western references that did not hold Islam responsible for the conflicts that erupted between Muslims themselves, and between Muslims and other followers of other religions. Indeed, some of these thinkers and other philosophers, scholars, politicians, and even artists have actually converted to Islam, to affirm indirectly that the problem is not in Islam. As a religion and approach, but in the severity of its application and distancing itself from its ethics and good morals.

The few groups that exaggerate and exaggerate their ideas and approach have a political agenda, and to implement their goals, they hide behind religion, and in its name they commit terrorist operations against everyone who violates them and in different parts of the world, which is what made others fear them and fear their religion, “Islam”, which is of course an unjust ruling. Because logic says that it is not reasonable that one billion nine hundred million Muslims – according to their last census in 2020 – are responsible for these crimes, and therefore for the chasm that formed between the West and Islam, and for the loss of trust between the two parties.

On the other side, we have to see the whole scene. Some media owners, drama and cinema makers, and extremists in the West have also been and are still contributing to deepening this gap, working constantly to demonize Islam and Muslims, to the point that their voices have become louder than those of Western thinkers and researchers who are calling for the need to put aside hatred. Aside and think rationally toward Islam as a religion, and towards Muslims as individuals, most of whom are innocent.

The relationship between the West and the East may be distorted in some aspects, but it is also luminous in other aspects. We have progressed and progressed together, and we have benefited and benefit from each other’s sciences, and even build on them. Nations rise above their status when societies open up to each other in all walks of life, and therefore the enlightenment movement must be completed through mutual translation between Arabic and other languages, and the transcontinental media must address the mind and conscience in the language of humanity, and establish an educational approach that rejects violence and extremism And discrimination, and other things, ignorance will continue to blind insights and eyes.