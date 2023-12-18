More discerning readers are likely to wonder if this game really deserves to be included in The Corner of the Immortals. There is no doubt about its spectacular nature, but perhaps they question the degree of difficulty of the plays of the prodigious Chinese Yi Wei, a regular in this series of videos.

But a more detailed analysis of what happened in this colossal fight with the Czech David Navara indicates that Yi Wei is a genius. To begin with, because it perfectly meets the definition that Magnus Carlsen made of the genius of Bobby Fischer when EL PAÍS asked him about it, a few hours after the death of the American genius: “I admire Fischer a lot because he made what he did seem easy to us.” It is actually very difficult.” Also, because Yi Wei shines in a position where another genius with capital letters, Viswanathan Anand, chose a different path. Certainly, his victory in this game is the work of genius.