Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE). “Nothing uglier than the word diarrhoea”… Pacomio.-

Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write. José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks…: “Runners on first and second with no out. They raise a hit after the pitcher, who does not do for the ball, the runners advance. Is it infield fly?

Amigo Cheché…: The infield fly will be decreed by the umpires, when they consider that at least one defensive player in the infield can capture the ball without special effort, when there are less than two outs.

Francisco Ramos, from Hermosillo, asks…: “How many left-handed catchers are there in the Major Leagues and how many have there been in history?” Amigo Pancho…: There are no left-handed receivers at this point. Now, until the middle of the 19th century, left-handers in the United States were considered “bad omens.” That’s why the first Major League, the National Association (1871-1875), played with very few left-handers. And the National League, founded in 1876, too. However, there have been left-handed catchers, but they have been few, because the majority of batters (seven out of 10) are right-handed, and they would hinder the left-handed catcher to throw to the bases. Right-handed catchers have a vacant environment in seven out of 10 cases. Also, this is a world for right-handers, notice that there are no left-handed pants, there are no left-handed cars, and there are no left-handed computers. There have been 18 left-handed catchers in the Majors, the last one, Benny Distéfano, in 1989, three games with the Pirates. The others…: Fergy Malone, 157 games, between 1871 and 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1898; Jack Clements, 1973, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902…Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

José Lu who, from Papelón, Portuguesa, asks…: “What is the true record for stolen bases, Hugh Nicol’s 138 or Rickie Hénderson’s 130?” Amigo Pepe…: The record for robberies in a season is that of Nicol’s 138 in 1887. Rickey stole 130 in 1983, 95 years later, but you see, he did not reach the mark. Of course, he is the all-time leader with his 1,406 in 1,741 attempts.

Juan Rodríguez, from Caracas, comments…: “I agree with you. I’m not a fan of the Yankees, but I do like the discipline of their players. The height of other teams is that they allow the use of earrings, earrings and even exaggerated gold chains during the games. In addition, in the uniforms they use colors that kill, precisely, the uniformity”. Andrés E. Fuente R. from Puerto La Cruz, asks…: “What did Rafael Palmeiro do to avoid being elevated to the Hall of Fame?” Amigo And…: he Lied before Congress and blamed his own guilt on fellow students.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.