The scrap business is one of the oldest. Family businesses that used to be located on the outskirts of big cities or in towns and that collected and dissected everything from household appliances to used cars and then sold it to steel mills and foundries. It is an activity that generates an economic value equivalent to 1% of Spanish GDP, according to the Spanish Recycling Federation (FER), and in which more than 33,000 people work.

Today these companies are experiencing a 180 degree change. From being a highly fragmented sector, concentration is giving rise to larger groups, a trend that is also taking place in the rest of Europe. In addition, this activity has become increasingly professionalized by more efficient and sustainable companies. One of them is Alfametal, based in Rubí (Barcelona), specializing in the recovery, transport, storage and sale of metals, especially industrial and consumer waste, such as end-of-life vehicles.

Its story begins in the Canary Islands in 2016 when Marcos Manzanares and Marcello Perillo, founders of Alfametal, had the opportunity to buy the only disused vehicle fragmentation plant in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and which was in the hands of a group from investors who were not doing well. “Marcello saw that it was a good opportunity and called me to face this purchase together. It needed economic muscle because this sector is not cheap, you not only have to buy, but also manage,” explains Manzanares, who had already worked as director of a scrap management plant a few years earlier at Celsa, a company that produces circular steel.

In these seven years of activity, Alfametal, which maintains a shareholding distributed between both founders without specifying the participation of each one, has grown exponentially thanks mainly to the rise in demand for recycled iron as a result of the new legislation that encourages its use and rising prices of raw materials. In addition, it has just entered the Financial Times ranking of the 1,000 fastest growing companies in Europe and its numbers account for this rise, placing it as the third company in the sector in Spain out of a list of more than 2,000.

In 2020, its turnover was estimated at 50 million euros and then climbed to 164 in 2021. Last year, the figure rose to 210 million, with an operating margin of 5% on sales. The main drivers of the business are ferric scrap (iron), which contributes 60% of the turnover, copper (20%) and the rest comes from materials such as aluminum, tin and nickel, among others. Materials that arrive from Spain, “we don’t import anything,” says Manzanares, and that they sell to foundries and steel mills, especially national ones.

Exports represent 40% of its turnover, with destinations such as Morocco, Portugal and Asia. Of its production, between 20% and 25%, is iron material and is destined for Moroccan steel mills. “They need a lot of scrap, they have little industry and little production. Morocco is a very good market, it is close and the freight is short”, points out Perillo.

At the moment, it does not plan to increase exports or reach other countries “because everything we have is sold. In addition, the national steel mill is not excited about taking the raw material out of its area or region, but if you do it well and explain it, there is no problem”, Manzanares stresses.

In any case, the rise in sales does not seem to be in danger in a context such as the current one, in which variables such as the relative scarcity of second-hand cars have entered the scene, due to the sales boom. “It has affected us little, just like when there is a Prever Plan, which is more difficult to provide for, but the end-of-life vehicle business is based on an average age of the car that is not affected by local policies,” argues Manzanares. Nor the arrival of the electric car. “The same is true 20 years from now, but until it is recycled there is a long time left. Plants like ours don’t have supply problems for now”, he adds.

nine floors

The start-up of new locations has also contributed to the growth of the company that manages the treatment and recycling of end-of-life vehicles, electric motors, the purchase and treatment of classic scrap that comes from construction or industry and WEEE (waste from electrical and electronic equipment). “We are specialized in a very broad WEEE: from a hair dryer to a computer, although we want to focus on computer and technology waste, a material from which precious metals such as gold and platinum, among others, are extracted,” explains Perillo. . Thus, for example, a cathode tube television can contain half a gram of gold and up to 400 grams of copper, and a ton of mobile phones can add up to 350 grams of gold.

Currently, Alfametal has nine plants distributed between Catalonia (Rubí, Port of Barcelona and El Pont de Vilomara); Zaragoza (Calatayud), acquired in 2020; Canary Islands (Arinaga, Puerto de Arinaga and Santa Cruz de Tenerife), and Andalusia (Port of Motril and Padul). The latter, with more than 30,000 square metres, which was in bankruptcy proceedings, was recently acquired for six million euros and will come into operation at the end of the year. “A plant that was inoperative and whose start-up has been more painful than the purchase,” Perillo smiles.

Without a strategic growth plan for the future, their forecasts point to raising their turnover by 10% in 2023. “At the moment we are going step by step, first we have to digest Padul’s investment in Granada and from there it will depend,” Perillo specifies. . What they are clear about is that they will continue to bet on organic and inorganic growth. “We are in a process of concentration and professionalization. Now there are many people who sell this type of business because they do not want to continue facing it or cannot. This was a family business that passed from father to son and now there are third or fourth generation actors, economically well off, who no longer feel like fighting or consolidating. They are not businesses with great benefits, they have tight margins and this offers many opportunities”, concludes Manzanares.

