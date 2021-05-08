ofRichard Strobl shut down

The parliamentary election in Scotland turns into a destiny vote on a new independence referendum. All the news in the ticker.

The general election in Scotland could lead to a new referendum on independence.

The result of Thursday’s vote is expected on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson strictly rejects a new referendum. Scotland’s head of government wants to push this forward.

All news in the ticker.

Edinburgh – The result of the Scottish parliamentary elections on Thursday should be known on Saturday afternoon. The Scots could also vote on their further political fate in or outside the UK. Even before the election results are announced, the discussion about a new referendum on Scotland’s independence is gaining momentum.

Election in Scotland: Sturgeon wants new referendum – Johnson calls project “ruthless”

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that she would press ahead with a new referendum if there is a majority in parliament for independence and “when the time is right”. She believes that a new vote is necessary because Brexit * has changed the opinion of the population. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson * also felt compelled to take a stand on the issue. As expected, he rejected a new referendum. The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, Johnson said such a vote would be “irresponsible and reckless”.

In the British part of the country, the result of Thursday’s vote should be known on Saturday afternoon. Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping for an absolute majority. In this case, Johnson would come under more pressure to allow a referendum. It is foreseeable that the SNP will clearly win the most seats. It is also very likely that, together with the Greens, they will achieve a pro-independence majority in parliament.

Scotland election: Sturgeon speaks of an absurd debate

You will introduce a bill for a new referendum, announced Sturgeon on Channel 4. “If Boris Johnson wants to stop this, he has to go to court,” she said. “In almost any other democracy this would be an absurd debate. If the people of Scotland have voted for a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, no politician has the right to stand in the way. “

According to the general legal opinion, the government in London must agree to a referendum on the separation of Scotland from the UK. In a first vote in 2014, 55 percent of the Scots spoke out against independence. However, Sturgeon emphasizes that Brexit *, which the Scots had rejected, changed the initial situation. (dpa / rjs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.