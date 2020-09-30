One of the most viewed images from the debates four years ago was that of Donald Trump threateningly surrounding Hilary Clinton. She was like a shark – in her case the same plus a whale – smelling blood. That image was shocking, but not enough to prevent that individual weeks later from becoming president of the United States.Today, Trump has measured Joe Biden in the first of three debates that will take place between the two candidates. in a very different setting. The pandemic has caused the number of spectators to be reduced and the candidates have to stay anchored behind a lectern.

Dynamism has been lost and there have hardly been any memorable images in what could have been a radio debate that has resulted in a crude, unhinged and extremely low level, almost shameful affair. The famous semiotics of the candidate’s clothing here has been reduced to the size of the suit, the thickness of the shoulder pads, the width of the stripes on the tie and, well, if the broadcast has been reached early, it has been verified that Joe Biden likes to wear his pants somewhat shorter than recommended and Donald Trump much longer than common sense might suggest. Of course, the President always wears noble fabrics, confirming that he is one of those people who when they see a wine list simply ask for the most expensive. And cool it down.

The issuance restrictions have favored Trump, whose style, closer to a second-hand luxury car dealer in Tulsa, has been diluted. The segment in which the clothes fit well goes from shoulder to chest, and that is almost all that has been seen. Unfortunately, the hairstyle there is no way to hide it. Even his body expression has been less irritating than usual, thanks to a close shot in which his playful little hands were out of the picture.

Biden, just by wearing clothes that fit, or just being a reasonable size, has the style debate won. A black and white striped tie, a navy blue suit and a handkerchief with a bit of extra origami in his jacket pocket have allowed him to prevail in this decaffeinated battle of style today more than ever. Tomorrow no one will remember what any of the candidates were wearing, and that might even be good if what remains to be remembered is a vibrant debate. But it has not been the case. The bottom line has been worrisome. If the bar does not rise in the next debate, we run the risk that the American people will start to think about choosing the candidate who wears the best tie. You have to believe in something. We talked about what they were wearing because talking about what they have proposed would be too depressing. The worst possible debate. Nice tie, Joe.

